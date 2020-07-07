Shawnee County health officer issues emergency order for bars, restaurants

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Shawnee County Health Department has identified some coronavirus cases linked to the Topeka Service Area on the I-70 Turnpike.

That is located at mile marker 188 (just East of Topeka). The exposure is specifically designated to the food court and restrooms of the facility. The facility is accessible going east and westbound on the I-70 Turnpike.