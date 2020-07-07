Shawnee County health officer issues emergency order for bars, restaurants

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino issued an emergency order Tuesday that affects restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Topeka and Shawnee County.
The order includes the following restrictions:
- Can operate between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Between the hours of 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM every day each establishment shall close its dine-in service. During that time establishments shall conduct deep cleaning and sanitation, and can only operate via curb pick-up, home delivery or outdoors service like a patio. In addition, routine cleaning and sanitation is required throughout the day, as needed.
- Establishments with a maximum capacity set forth by the Fire Marshall of greater than 100 people can only operate at 50% of that capacity.
- Service or consumption of food or drinks at a counter/bar or in standing-only areas is prohibited. Consumption of food and beverages shall only take place at a table via seated service.
- Dance floors (including but not limited to temporary spaces obtained by removing tables or other objects for the purpose to allow people to dance) shall be closed due to the difficulty of maintaining social distance and enforcing mass gathering limits.
This order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, July 9.
Local health officials said this order is due to an increase in coronavirus cases linked to bar establishments. You can read more about this order on the health department’s website.