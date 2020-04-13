Shawnee County Health Officer issues recommendations for retailers

Closeup the colorful shopping bags were holding by lady hand,in front of grunge surface cement wall,in abstract art design,classic old film tone,blurry light around.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino on Monday issued new recommendations for retail establishments in the county to promote the safety of workers and customers.

Dr. Pezzino strongly recommended compliance with mass gathering restrictions established through orders issued by both the state and the county.

He also recommended stores immediately adopt the following measures:

Monitor customers’ arrival and parking. Limit the number of customers who can be in a store at the same time. Sanitize shopping carts before they’re touched by a customer. Assure customers and co-workers maintain an appropriate distance. Store staff should cover their faces with masks or scarfs at all times. Hand sanitizer should be readily available throughout the store. Floor marks should be applied to the floor in the area next to each cash register. Plexiglass barriers should be installed at checkout lanes whenever feasible.

You can read the full recommendation letter below.

Dr. Pezzino said following these measures is crucial in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

“We hope to address the uneven compliance regarding social gathering restrictions by strongly recommending and encouraging these measures,” Dr. Pezzino said. “We trust that our county’s retail partners will do their part and adhere as best they can to the recommended measures set forth to help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19.”