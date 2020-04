TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Millions of Americans are seeing stimulus checks from the federal government in their bank accounts this week, but still millions of others are waiting. If taxpayers filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns electronically and used direct deposit, the IRS said they will receive stimulus checks first. However, there are many others who qualify, but the IRS needs more information.

The IRS has set up a website that breaks down who qualifies for stimulus and who doesn't: