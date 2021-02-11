Shawnee County to vaccinate K-12 staff while local pharmacies vaccinate seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is splitting its allocations of COVID-19 vaccines to get them to two core groups, the department announced Thursday.

The department will use its allocation primarily to vaccinate education staff for schools for kindergarten through 12th grade. Dillons, Walmart and Doug’s Pharmacy will start getting weekly allotments to vaccinate seniors 65 years and older.

SCHD said it will give details on how to sign up to get vaccines from each distributor Friday.

SCHD made the announcement at a 1:30 p.m. conference, viewable below: