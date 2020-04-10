Shawnee County health officials report 1 new coronavirus case, 1 new recovery Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One new person has tested positive for coronavirus while another has recovered in Shawnee County, health officials reported Friday morning.

The county had 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of 8:15 a.m., according to the Shawnee County Health Department, a difference of one from Thursday. Recoveries saw an equal increase of one patient to 16 total.

Deaths remained unchanged at a total of three for the county.

