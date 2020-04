TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County has one new coronavirus case and one new recovery from the disease Tuesday morning, according to local health officials.

The Shawnee County Health Department reported 80 cases total and 30 recoveries in the area at 8:15 a.m. The update came after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,376 cases and 63 deaths statewide on Monday.

