SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department reported five new coronavirus cases around 8:15 Friday morning.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 89, with five deaths and 41 recoveries in Shawnee County. The county did not report any new deaths or recoveries as of 8:15 a.m.

