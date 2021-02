TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke updated the county’s quarantine guidance on Friday.

The health department said based on recommendations from the state’s health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people end their quarantine after seven days with a negative COVID-19 test or 10 days without a test.

Tests must be completed on or after day 6 and people have to stay in quarantine until results are received, the health department said.