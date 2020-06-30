Shawnee County health order adds additional restrictions to bars, nightclubs

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino issued a new health order Tuesday, adding restrictions to bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

Social distancing is still required and there can’t be more than 45 people in a confined or enclosed space at the same time where social distancing can’t be maintained.

Beginning Thursday, bars and nightclubs can only be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Shawnee County. The county health officer said this is because an increase in cases is linked to local bars. They can only open at 50% capacity. Dance floors will also be closed.

