TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department released its weekly scorecard Thursday, saying the county’s Community Transmission Severity ranking is now in the uncontrolled category.

This means the number of new weekly cases, percentage of positive tests and the percentage of new cases with no known source of infection is uncontrolled.

As of Wednesday, the health department reported 3,944 cumulative confirmed cases.

You can read the report for yourself below.