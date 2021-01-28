Shawnee County Interim Health Officer amends health order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Interim Health Officer Dr. Dennis Cooley issued an emergency health order Thursday.

The following changes were made to sports and athletic activities:

Sports and athletic activities are allowed , subject to the limitations of social distancing and mass gatherings.

, subject to the limitations of social distancing and mass gatherings. Spectators of sporting events should follow the mass gathering rules.

For team sports, the two teams combined shall be considered as one mass gathering, whose size shall not exceed 25 people . These individuals are included in mass gathering size.

. These individuals are included in mass gathering size. For events open to the public, organizers shall enact necessary measures to assure that social distancing and mass gathering rules are applied for the public

Bar, concessions and restaurant areas shall meet the same requirements as those not located within the venues.

Mask wear is mandatory when not participating in direct competition.

The changes go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

If you have any questions regarding this order, you can email covid19info@snco.us or call (785) 251-4848.

You can read the full health order below.

KSNT News will gather more information about changes to the health order following Thursday morning’s county commission meeting.