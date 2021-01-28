Shawnee County Interim Health Officer amends health order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Interim Health Officer Dr. Dennis Cooley issued an emergency health order Thursday.
The following changes were made to sports and athletic activities:
- Sports and athletic activities are allowed, subject to the limitations of social distancing and mass gatherings.
- Spectators of sporting events should follow the mass gathering rules.
- For team sports, the two teams combined shall be considered as one mass gathering, whose size shall not exceed 25 people. These individuals are included in mass gathering size.
- For events open to the public, organizers shall enact necessary measures to assure that social distancing and mass gathering rules are applied for the public
- Bar, concessions and restaurant areas shall meet the same requirements as those not located within the venues.
- Mask wear is mandatory when not participating in direct competition.
The changes go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
If you have any questions regarding this order, you can email covid19info@snco.us or call (785) 251-4848.
You can read the full health order below.
Shawnee County Health Order 1-28-2021 by Tiffany Littler on Scribd
KSNT News will gather more information about changes to the health order following Thursday morning’s county commission meeting.