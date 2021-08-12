Shawnee County is seeing sharp rises in coronavirus cases, younger people affected

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – For the 7th consecutive week coronavirus cases have increased in Shawnee County, the latest Community Indicator Report indicated Thursday morning.

According to the health department’s Dashboard there are 72 new cases in Shawnee County, 834 people are in isolations and 59 individuals are currently hospitalized.

Confirmed Shawnee County Cases by age group for the last 30 days.

The majority of new cases in the last month are occurring in patients 25 years old to 54 years old. There are nine cases of children under four years old, and there were 54 new cases between five years old and 19 years old.

For the period of Aug. 1 through Aug 7, the county is listed in the “substantial” category, unchanged from the previous week.