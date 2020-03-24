TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is only allowing people to leave their homes for essential activities, like groceries, health care or working at an essential service or business.

The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 25, according to Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer. It will last until April 26.

Under this order, everyone is directed to stay home except for essential needs.

That includes:

Obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor or other health care provider

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, their family or household members, such as food, pet food or supplies necessary for staying at home

Obtaining supplies necessary for maintaining a household

Obtaining supplies necessary for working from home

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running

Performing work providing essential services at an essential business

Caring for a family member in another household

Caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.

SCHD said essential businesses and organizations include: