TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is only allowing people to leave their homes for essential activities, like groceries, health care or working at an essential service or business.
The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 25, according to Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer. It will last until April 26.
Under this order, everyone is directed to stay home except for essential needs.
That includes:
- Obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor or other health care provider
- Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, their family or household members, such as food, pet food or supplies necessary for staying at home
- Obtaining supplies necessary for maintaining a household
- Obtaining supplies necessary for working from home
- Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running
- Performing work providing essential services at an essential business
- Caring for a family member in another household
- Caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.
SCHD said essential businesses and organizations include:
- Hospitals
- Childcare facilities
- Government operations
- Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities
- Grocery stores and convenience stores
- Agricultural stores or stores that provide essential food and goods for animals
- Gas stations
- Auto repair facilities
- Garbage collection
- Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses
- Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning
- Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers
- Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences