Shawnee County leaders approve over $2 million in CARES Act money for coronavirus protections

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County leaders are spending millions of dollars in CARES Act money to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

During Thursday’s Shawnee County Commission meeting, commissioners approved the upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in several county buildings.

The HVAC system upgrades for the courthouse, election office and north annex will cost $387,325. Whereas the HVAC system upgrades for the jail will cost $772,261.

County department heads said the new systems will use air filtration and UV lighting to help limit the spread of the coronavirus through the air.

Commissioners also approved buying new technology for county employees to work remotely, which totals to $931,000.

“We have to improve our ability to teleconference because people can’t travel to seminars anymore. They typically have to get on a video conferencing arrangement so we need to prepare a lot of conference rooms with video displays and web cams and microphones,” Pat Oblander with the county’s IT Department said.

The county is planning to get the new equipment and HVAC systems by the end of December.