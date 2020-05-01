Shawnee County leaders lay out reopening plans

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department announced Friday it would be following the restrictions issued by Gov. Laura Kelly. In addition to these restrictions, the county also released specific details on how businesses able to open on Monday, May 4 should proceed.

Restaurants and Bars: Bars and restaurants are not allowed to have waiting lines outside the establishment Establishments should screen workers for fever and other coronavirus symptoms. Establishments are only allowed to serve to tables distanced 6 feet or more apart. Bar and counter service is not allowed. Establishments are not able to have self-service options.

Retail Business: Stores should screen workers for fever and symptoms of coronavirus. Five customers are allowed in a store for every 1000 square feet. Shopping carts must be disinfected by staff before use.

Real Estate: Showings should be limited to 10 or less and guests should respect social distancing guidelines. All individuals involved should wear a mask.

Childcare: Outdoor activities are encouraged; use of commonly touched items such as playground equipment, toys, and sports equipment is discouraged. Clean and wipe down equipment daily Screen workers and children for fever and symptoms of coronavirus Children should be cared for in rooms of 10 or less with the same caregiver each day to limit exposure.



Shawnee County leaders are holding a news conference at 4 p.m. Watch live in the video player below or CLICK HERE.

For more information on county plans to open up businesses in Kansas, click here.