Shawnee County Motor Vehicle Division joins offices closing during COVID-19 stay-at-home order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Motor Vehicle & Tax Divisions has now closed both of its offices to the public due to the area’s stay-at-home order to combat coronavirus spread, the county treasurer said Wednesday.

Originally consolidating services to the Shawnee County Courthouse location after closing its Southwest 17th Street annex March 19, the county’s “Safer At Home” order has also closed the department’s courthouse location to the public. Shawnee County Treasurer Larry Mah said the public will need to contact:

785-251-6493 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or email trmvdiv@snco.us for motor vehicle information.

785-251-6483 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or email trtaxdiv@snco.us for tax information.

This announcement comes several days after Mah announced that the Motor Vehicle Division had suspended walk-in registration renewals.