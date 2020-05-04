Shawnee County officials concerned by ‘local increase’ in coronavirus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A high number of confirmed positive cases in Shawnee County has health officials concerned.

The Shawnee County Health Department is reporting the second highest number of confirmed positive cases in one week since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. As of Saturday the health department had identified 24 new coronavirus cases in Shawnee County during the period from April 26 to May 2. At least one individual was hospitalized. This is more than double the amount of confirmed positive cases from the previous week, at 10 cases.

Additionally, the number of confirmed cases with no association with a known source of infection is increasing, and the proportion of laboratory tests performed that are positive also is increasing. These aliments suggest an increase in community transmission of COVID-19 locally.

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer stated, “All this information assessed together points to an increasing level of circulation of the virus in our community. This is particularly worrisome at a time when our county is getting ready to restart many activities that had been suspended for weeks. We will be monitoring the situation over the next few days and decide if additional restrictive mitigation measures are necessary.”

Health officials continue to encourage these efforts to stay safe: