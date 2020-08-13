Shawnee County officials deciding if bars can stay open later

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners will decide Thursday if bars in the area can stay open later during the pandemic.

Local bar owners petitioned to loosen bar restrictions Monday, and commissioners are scheduled to vote during their 9 a.m. meeting.

Watch live here:

Currently, bars are required to close by 12 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and by 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Local bars owners speaking to the commission want their businesses to have longer hours.

Frankie Saiya, owner of Abigail’s in Topeka, said due to restrictions they are closed 17 hours per week. He said that makes up almost 20% of their operating hours and they can’t continue business like this.