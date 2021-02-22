Shawnee County officials expect more COVID-19 vaccines this week for 65+, K-12 staff

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – After a delay in coronavirus vaccine shipments due to the winter weather last week, Shawnee County has continued vaccinating both K-12 school staff and people 65 and older.

The county received 2,340 doses of the vaccine on Friday, and expect that same amount again Wednesday, according to Shawnee County’s weekly vaccine report. These will be used to vaccinate people 65 and older.

The county is also anticipating an additional 4,680 vaccines this week for school staff, according to the report. Leftover vaccines from this allotment will then be given to people 65 and older.

All of these vaccine doses will go toward peoples’ first shot, with additional doses arriving for those getting their second shot.

As of Monday, only people 65 and older, as well as school staff, are receiving the vaccine in Shawnee County.

School staff are receiving their vaccines at Stormont Vail Health and the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis, where they sign up through the school district.

People 65 and older can also get their second dose of the vaccine at both hospitals, or either dose at the Shawnee County Health Department, Dillons, Wal-Mart and Doug’s Pharmacy in Rossville, according to Stormont Vail Health.

Anyone 65 and older interested should sign up to receive a vaccine at all of these locations, as well as fill out the Shawnee County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 1 & 2 Interest Form, according to county health officials.

“In the contacts that we’ve made, about 60% of the individuals that we’ve contacted through the interest survey have already received vaccines,” said Craig Barnes with the health department. “That’s exciting numbers to see for us through that survey.”

In March, the City of Topeka will offer ways for people without access to technology to fill out the survey in-person. The schedule has not yet been released on when these events will be as of Monday.