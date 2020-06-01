Shawnee County officials hunker down in current restrictions as area hits 300 coronavirus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County won’t potentially move to phase three of reopening during the pandemic until its next health board meeting, the group decided Monday.

The Shawnee County Board of Health said the area will stay in phase two until at least Thursday. It will wait for input from Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino after he reviews recent trends in local coronavirus spread.

The county has erred on the side of caution and mirrored Gov. Laura Kelly’s “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas,” even as she stripped it from restrictions to guidelines across the state.

Shawnee County hit the 300 mark for coronavirus cases, with seven deaths as of Monday.

View a breakdown of each Northeast Kansas county’s current coronavirus restrictions.