Shawnee County overall case count remains high, indicator remains red

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for Jan. 16 through Jan. 22 is showing an increase in cases and transmission of the coronavirus and its variants.

The weekly case incidence – or the number of new cases diagnosed during a week – went from 2535 to 2602. The percent of positivity went up from 29.8% last week to 30.6%. While the increase is slowing it remains at record levels.

The report said the hospital stress index remained constant.

On Jan. 25, the Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) reported 177 new cases of the coronavirus. That number is down significantly from Jan. 19 when 526 cases were reported. In the past four weeks, 526 cases was the high, and 150 cases reported on Jan. 16 was the low.

The SCHD reported 107 hospitalizations on Jan. 25, a number that is gradually decreasing from a high of 124 cases on Jan. 20.

On Jan. 1, SCHD reported 7,686 cases for the month, a number that was twice that of the previous month of December, which saw just over 3,400 active cases.

Deaths rose in January to 18 after lows in October, November, and December, which were respectively 13, 15, and 12. August in Kansas saw 39 deaths, and September had 38 months.

In Shawnee County, women led men 54% to 46% in contracting the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Shawnee County has seen 44,064 coronavirus cases. The percentage of vaccinated individuals in Shawnee County is 58.1%.