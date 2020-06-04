Shawnee County: Pools to reopen June 22, gathering limit increases to 45 Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County announced it will allow public pools to reopen on their planned June start date and increase gathering sizes, as the area moves into a new phase next week.

Effective Thursday, public pools can reopen when they are ready as the county recovers during the coronavirus pandemic. County health officials decided that pools can start operations at 50% capacity, and all workers in contact with the public must wear masks.

However, public pools will hold onto their planned reopening date of June 22, according to a Shawnee County Parks and Recreation spokesperson.

“The pandemic, including the stay at home order and then the phased in reopening, delayed our normal hiring process for seasonal employees,” said Communications and Public Information Supervisor Mike McLaughlin. “We need enough lifeguards, concession workers and site supervisors to be able to open all of our pools.”

Officials also said they will move from phase two of reopening Shawnee County to phase three Monday, and increase the area’s gathering size limit to 45. The move comes after Shawnee County decided to wait longer to continue the reopening process during a Tuesday health board meeting.

As of now, Kanas has seen a total of 10,127 coronavirus cases statewide, and 227 deaths.