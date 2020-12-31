Shawnee County receives Moderna vaccine, community health care workers next on list

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Community health care workers are next to receive the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Shawnee County Health Department.

SCHD and GraceMed Health Clinic have received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccinations for community health care workers in Shawnee County will begin on Jan. 5, 2021 at Stormont Vail Events Center.

“We encourage all community healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them,” said Craig Barnes, Division Manager Shawnee County Health Department. “Although the first doses of vaccine are here, we must continue to remain vigilant and continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, and watch our distance.”

Organizations in Shawnee County that employ healthcare workers have already completed a survey stating their vaccine needs.

SCHD will complete the first phase of vaccinations before moving on, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, separated by 28 days. Individuals should receive both doses in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

“GraceMed is grateful for this opportunity to help the county immunize healthcare workers,” said Venus Lee, CEO. “We’re excited to get the first wave of vaccinations underway as the new year begins and protect essential providers throughout the county.”

Both SCHD and GraceMed ask residents to continue using measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.