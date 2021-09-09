TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Covid Indicator is showing Shawnee County remains in the “substantial” category.

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4 shows the current number of coronavirus cases being diagnosed remains high.

The Indicator Report noted that the number of new cases has decreased, but the number of positive tests has risen slightly in the last week.

Shawnee County Community Indicator has maintained its Substantial Index this week. For a full breakdown of the Indicator Report please click the following link: https://t.co/lTYoUMekjJ pic.twitter.com/ldeDgNu64m — SN Co. Health Dept. (@SnCoHealth) September 9, 2021

The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report Period for August 22 through August 28 also listed the county in the “substantial” category.

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Sept. 7, reports Shawnee County has 111 new coronavirus cases, 1,150 individuals in isolation, and 77 current hospitalizations. That is 10 fewer new cases in the last seven days, 142 fewer people in isolation but four more hospitalized than seven days ago.

The most confirmed cases are between the ages of 35 and 44 years old with 77 cases.

There are 24 children between the ages of 0-4 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County, that is five fewer than seven days ago, and 29 cases between the ages of five and nine years old, a significant drop from 47 seven days ago.

There are currently 85 coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old, down from 115 seven days ago.

Anyone 12 and older can get a free COVID-19 shot in Shawnee County.

Kansas coronavirus numbers jumped over the holiday weekend. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) did not provide an update on Monday, so the numbers released Wednesday are for a five-day time period, from Friday morning to Wednesday morning.

During that time, the KDHE says 63 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,693.