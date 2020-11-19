Shawnee County remains ‘uncontrolled’ on coronavirus scorecard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County remains in the “uncontrolled” index for coronavirus for the third straight week.

There has been a 31% increase in total cases this last week, according to the latest scorecard released Thursday.

The percentage of positivity, the amount of people who test positive when tested, is 17.5%. Anything greater than 10% indicates heavy, uncontrolled transmission.

The Shawnee County Health Department has had 2,059 cases reported in the first 18 days of November.

You can read the full scorecard below.