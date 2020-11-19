Shawnee County remains ‘uncontrolled’ on coronavirus scorecard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County remains in the “uncontrolled” index for coronavirus for the third straight week.

There has been a 31% increase in total cases this last week, according to the latest scorecard released Thursday.

The percentage of positivity, the amount of people who test positive when tested, is 17.5%. Anything greater than 10% indicates heavy, uncontrolled transmission.

The Shawnee County Health Department has had 2,059 cases reported in the first 18 days of November.

You can read the full scorecard below.

Community Transmission and Severity Dashboard 11-19-2020 by Liam Johnson on Scribd

