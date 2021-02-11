Shawnee County rises out of ‘uncontrolled’ health system capacity stress for first time in 6 weeks

Editor’s Note: The initial version of this story reported that Shawnee County rose out of uncontrolled spread for the first time in six weeks. The county’s public health system capacity stress rose out of uncontrolled from 18 to 10, which is moderate.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is no longer in a red zone of “uncontrolled” public health system capacity stress, according to the Shawnee County Health Department.

The improvement comes with the health department’s scorecard showing a drop in community spread of COVID-19 from a rating of 16 to 14. It follows a decreasing trend from the previous report, where the county exited uncontrolled spread.

This is a developing story.