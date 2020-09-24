Shawnee County says virus transmission level down; Stormont Vail president concerned about percentage of positive tests

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – In separate news releases sent Thursday, the Shawnee County Health Department and Stormont Vail Hospital have conflicting reports when it comes to coronavirus in the county.

SCHD said the transmission level keeps going down in Shawnee County.

From Sept. 6-19, the health department rated the transmission level at a seven, or moderate level.

However, Stormont Vail Health President and CEO Robert Kenagy said the percentage of people testing positive for the virus is “concerning.”

For the second day in a row the percent of patients testing positive for COVID-19 is greater than 10% . This is concerning as “percent positive” rates above 5% are predictive of active community transmission. The positivity rate is part of the puzzle in understanding virus transmission. Please continue to be vigilant in practice to slow the spread of the virus. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands. Avoid crowds. Robert Kenagy, Stormont Vail Health President and CEO

Stormont Vail released its latest scorecard on Thursday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the health department reported 2,640 positive cases. That number includes 396 active cases; 2,214 recoveries; and 30 deaths.