Variant cases continue to climb, Shawnee County seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Covid Indicator is showing Shawnee County remains in the “Substantial” category with a sharp rise in weekly cases. The number of cases has risen by 52 diagnosed cases since last week.

Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator, Oct. 31 through Nov. 6

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6 shows the current number of coronavirus cases is on the rise.

The number of new cases diagnosed has gone from 240 to 292 cases and the percent of positive tests went from 5.6% to 6.1%.

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Nov. 9, reports Shawnee County has 53 new coronavirus cases, 426 individuals in isolation, and 34 current hospitalizations. A two-week trend in Shawnee County showed 39 new cases on Nov. 2, that number rose to 53 on Nov. 9. The number of individuals in isolation went from 293 to 426.

COVID-19 Community Dashboard

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 35 to 44 years old. Shawnee County is reporting 49 cases for the age group 35 to 44 years old.

COVID-19 Community Dashboard, Cases by Age Group

There are 13 children between the ages of 0-4 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days, a drop from 19 cases seven days ago.

There are currently 60 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old in the last 30 days.

Kids ages 5 to 11 can now get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC advisory panel unanimously approved the decision on Tuesday.

The dosage will be a third of the amount that’s given to teens and adults and will be administered in two doses, three weeks apart.

Since March of 2020, the county has had 26,163 cumulative cases and 471 provisional deaths, four of which are being investigated by KDHE. There have been 411 variant cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of variant cases continues to creep upward.

The deadliest month in Shawnee County was November of 2020 when 99 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) 1,929 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday morning, while 3,370 tested negative. Of the recent positive cases, 166 are the COVID-19 delta variant.

The state said 39 more Kansans deaths are linked to COVID-19, as are 30 new hospitalizations over the weekend. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Of Kansan adults eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 64.27% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 56.96% have completed the vaccine series. The KDHE will start including children ages 5-11 in that number on Nov. 17.