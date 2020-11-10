Shawnee County seeing ‘sharp increase’ in coronavirus cases

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department said Tuesday it’s hosting a virtual news conference Thursday to discuss a “sharp increase” in the number of coronavirus cases in the county.

SCHD said it saw 905 cases in the month of October, setting a new monthly record. As of Tuesday morning, the health department has already received 964 cases for the month of November.

Because of the rise in cases, the health department is hosting a virtual news conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. KSNT News will stream this online. You can watch it here.