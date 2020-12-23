Shawnee County sees small decrease in transmission of virus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department reported Wednesday they have seen a decrease in the community transmission of the coronavirus from the previous week.

However, Shawnee County still has an “uncontrolled” rating, going from a 20 last week to 19 this week.

This week’s scorecard shows the number of cases, although decreasing from last week, remains at a very high, uncontrolled level of almost 700 in a week. That number must come down to fewer than 175 cases for the outbreak to be considered under control.

Particularly noticeable is the continued decrease in the percentage of positive tests from a high of 20% two weeks ago. The number may be affected by fewer tests performed last week as well as more asymptomatic individuals being tested as a part of the temporary testing program through KDHE’s “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas” campaign that offers free testing to anyone.

While the local score is improving officials have warned there could be a spike following the upcoming holidays.