Shawnee County Solid Waste Department sees increase in residential recycling

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With more people staying home, Shawnee County Solid Waste officials said they’ve seen an increase in recycling.

The department’s director Bill Sutton said residential recycling has spiked and has even required after hours pick up on some routes to get all of it collected.

But with the increase he said they’re also seeing more contamination, which costs the county money.

“We just ask the public, watch what you put in the recycle containers,” Sutton said. “You know, if it’s trash, put it in the trash. We’re just asking for paper, plastics and you know, metal cans.”

The county recently had to remove the recycling bins from the north Topeka Dillons because of illegal dumping and scavenging.

They’re working on finding another location for the bins in addition to their five other drop-off locations.