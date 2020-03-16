Shawnee County suspends walk-in registration renewals amid coronavirus concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Department of Motor Vehicles office has suspended walk-in registration renewals, effective Monday, March 16.

The Shawnee County Treasurer, Larry Mah, said that vehicle registration renewals will need to be completed by mail or online. Anyone who needs title work is asked to get in line virtually, and wait until they receive a text message that it is their turn. Patrons coming in-person will not be allowed to wait in the office.

“I believe these actions are necessary to minimize the potential exposure to the public and my staff to the coronavirus,” said Mah in a release. “I am sorry for the inconvenience but believe the safety of the public and my staff should be my top priority.”