Shawnee County to enforce health order more strictly in next phase of reopening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As we get closer to the end of phase one, the Shawnee County Health Department is already preparing to move forward in line with the governor’s plan for the state.

County health officials are making it very clear they don’t want to have to put people in jail for not following health orders, but they said if that’s what needs to happen to keep others safe, then that’s the course of action they’ll take.

Shawnee County Health Officer Gianfranco Pezzino said one of the challenges the county has faced is people not taking the virus seriously by doing things like not gathering in groups of more than 10 people and not social distancing when out in public.

“We don’t want to put people in jail,” Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols said. “We don’t want to shut businesses. That’s the whole reason we’re trying to get stuff open. That said, you have to follow the guidance. It’s that simple.”

By state statute, the county health officer does have the authority to have a public health order enforced. Pezzino also has the authority to shut businesses down if they do not comply with that order.