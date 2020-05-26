Shawnee County to remain in Phase 2 despite Gov. Kelly’s end of Ad Astra reopening plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team said Tuesday it will remain in the already established phase two, with no additional changes or restrictions.

This comes after Governor Laura Kelly announced she’s ending her Ad Astra reopening plan and leaving all decisions on social distancing and business restrictions up to each individual county health officer.

The response team said it’s adopted the Ad Astra plan as the county plan and the governor’s executive order that expires at midnight will be replaced with the Shawnee County Health Officer’s Order.

Shawnee County’s plan to reopen can be found here.

The response team said it’s continuing to monitor the health of the community and the current COVID-19 phase.