Shawnee County to vaccinate K-12 teachers starting next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Educators at Shawnee County schools will start getting the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week if they want it, according to the Shawnee County Health Department.

Here’s what the health department has said so far about vaccinating area teachers:

K-12 teachers, faculty, food staff, bus drivers and related education staff can get vaccinated starting next week if they want it.

The department hopes to have all staff who want it, vaccinated with their first shot by spring break.

Teachers and faculty have always been top priority in Phase 2, alongside groups like people over 65. They will be vaccinating these groups together.

SCHD will hold a press conference at 1:30 today to explain why are teachers being vaccinated.

Topeka Public Schools gave notice previously to parents about the push for teachers to get the vaccine, with the goal of all area educators having the first dose of the vaccine by spring break. The school district is watching for an opportunity to send students back to class for in-person learning. It previously said that would be more likely with the Shawnee County Health Department’s scorecard giving consecutive weeks without uncontrolled COVID-19 spread.

“We will reopen once we have two weeks of an orange rating, and we are hopeful that this will occur in the near future,” TPS Director of Instructional Services Aarion L. Gray said Jan. 11. “But based on the predictions, we are optimistic that we will be able to return after spring break in March. We hope many of our staff who want the vaccine will have their vaccines completed by that time.”

Stormont Vail Health is working with the Shawnee County Health Department to take part in vaccinating the teachers, according to spokesman Matt Lara.