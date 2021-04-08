Shawnee County weekly indicator rating is down 3 points

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report through April 3 is reporting a 2, a decrease from last week when the score was 5.

Number of weekly cases decreased 30.1% to 95 cases total for this reporting period

Percentage of positive tests continues to decrease, dropping to 3.1% for this reporting period

Cases contacted within 24 hours of being reported has continued to stay at a high percentage; at 94% for this reporting period

Percentage of close contacts notified of the need to quarantine continues to increase; at 97% for this reporting period

The Shawnee County Health Department reported that last week it was announced the confirmation of the B.1.1.7 variant in Shawnee County.

Since that announcement the Shawnee County Health Department has confirmed 22 variant cases in Shawnee County and the state has announced that both the B.1.351 and the B.1.429 have been found in Kansas.