Shawnee County will shorten quarantine requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County has shortened the quarantine period for those who have either tested positive for coronavirus, or have been in direct contact with someone who tested positive from 14 to 10 days.

Based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer announced yesterday that Shawnee County will reduce the duration of quarantine for most people from 14 days to 10 days, effective immediately.

Individuals who quarantine for 10 days should still self-monitor for 11 to 14 days.

The Shawnee County Health Officer is still encouraging residents to take the following precautions: