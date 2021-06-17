Shawnee County’s emergency declaration ending

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County’s disaster emergency declaration is ending this month.

The declaration has allowed the county access to federal money and resources during the pandemic. The county’s COVID response team said the county has enough resources and the declaration is no longer necessary.

The response team will now go back to their normal jobs in the county.

“The health department will end up instituting its own instant command system internally within the health department to continue to manage the response and recovery for COVID-19 as we move into the fall,” Craig Barnes with the Shawnee County Health Department said.

The state’s emergency declaration ended June 15th, but Governor Kelly had hoped legislators would have extended it. Instead, they also believed the extension was no longer necessary.