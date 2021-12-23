Shawnee COVID-19 Indicator is not falling in light of coronavirus spread

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator Report remains in the “Substantial” category despite cases falling slightly this week in Shawnee County.

The weekly case incidence or the number of new cases diagnosed during a week went from 836 to 801.

The percent of positive tests went down nominally from 6.6% to 4.2%.

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Dec. 21, reports Shawnee County has 42 new coronavirus cases, 869 individuals in isolation, and 79 current hospitalizations.

Stormont Vail reported on Dec. 21 that 94% of current hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 Community Impacts Dashboard, Shawnee County, Kansas

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 35 to 44 years old. Shawnee County is reporting 38 cases for the age group 35 to 44 years old.

There are 23 children between the ages of 0-9 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days. That number is down from 46 one week ago.

Confirmed Shawnee County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group | Last 30 Days

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 34 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,950. One of the recently added deaths was a person in the 18-24 age group.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE also updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 160 active clusters in Kansas this week. In Shawnee County there are five active clusters:

Mini Masters Learning Center, Topeka

The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living, Topeka

Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Topeka

North Fairview Elementary School, Topeka

USD 321 Rossville, Rossville

