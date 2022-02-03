TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator Report remains in the “high” category. The Indicator report period is from Jan. 23 through Jan. 29.

The weekly case incidence or the number of new cases diagnosed during a week went from 2,602 to 1,638, a decrease in cases after several weeks of rising numbers.

The percent of positivity went down from 30.6% last week to 23.9%.

According to the Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard, current hospitalization as of Feb. 1 are at 116. That number has been climbing gradually since Jan. 22. On Jan. 20 Shawnee County saw a high of 124 hospitalizations in the previous four weeks.

The highest number of new cases has been in the age group of 35- to 44 years old, with 698 cases. Twenty-five to 34 year olds had 688 cases.