Shawnee, Riley counties release reopening plans

(KSNT) – On Friday, Shawnee and Riley counties released their newest plans to reopen their counties.

This comes after Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday she’s slowing down the reopening process. The new Phase 1.5 is expected to start Monday.

This means gyms, salons and barbershops can open, but with restrictions. Things like casinos, community centers, bars, organized sports and summer camps must remain closed for now.

Shawnee County officials said it’s sticking to the governor’s plan, but adding in an additional restriction for Shawnee County. Health officials said dance studios, dance rehearsal and dance instruction facilities are categorized as organized sports facilities, and cannot open in Phase 1.5.

You can read Shawnee County’s full plan below.

Riley County also released its reopening plan on Friday.

Health officials said their plan follows the governor’s plan, but will keep the requirement that restaurants close by 10 p.m. in Riley County.

You can read the county’s guidelines below.