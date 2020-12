TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Northeast Kansas Regional Notification System is alerting people to free local coronavirus testing options with a cell phone notification.

On Friday, the system sent out a notification to subscribers about a testing site at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka running through the end of 2020.

People must sign up with an email and phone number to receive the information.

You can sign up here, or text your zip code to 888777 for alerts.