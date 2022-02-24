TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator Report remains in the “substantial” category, after weeks in the red. The Indicator report period is from Feb. 13 through Feb. 19.

The Shawnee County Health Department shared the Community Indicator Thursday with the good news that all measures improved this week.

The weekly case incidence or the number of new cases diagnosed during a week went from 605 to 279, a substantial drop in cases after several weeks.

The percent of positivity went down from 13% last week to 7.2%.

According to the Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard, current hospitalizations as of Feb. 21 are at 42, a dramatic decrease from Feb. 1 when Shawnee County had 116 hospitalizations.

Shawnee County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group | Last 30 Days

On Feb. 22, the Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard for Shawnee County recorded 30 new coronavirus cases, just two less than seven days ago. On Jan. 27, The Shawnee County Health Department recorded 381 new cases. Since then, numbers have stayed below that and have steadily tapered off with a low of 15 cases on Feb. 20, but that number doubled in two days.

The highest number of new cases in the last 30 days has been in the age group of 25- to 34-years-old, with 158 cases. The Shawnee County Health Department recorded the age group 35- to 44-year-olds had 138 cases, 55- to 64-year-olds are seeing an increase in the amount of confirmed cases.

For the first time in seven months, the number of new cases of coronavirus in Kansas has fallen below 1,000. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 997 new cases since Friday. The last time Kansas had a number that low was July 19, 2021, when there were 802 new cases.

Over the weekend, the KDHE reports health workers administered just over 5,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines:

1,392 Kansans got a first dose of vaccine

1,970 got their second dose

2,454 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.99% have received at least one dose, while 57.05% have completed a vaccine series.