SNCO Covid Indicator Report shows Shawnee County remains ‘substantial’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Covid Indicator is showing Shawnee County remains in the “substantial” category when it comes to the coronavirus.

Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator rating, Sept. 12 through Sept. 18

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Sept. 12 and Sept.18 shows the current number of coronavirus cases being diagnosed remains high.

The percent of positive test cases has dropped slightly.

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Sept. 19, reports Shawnee County has 53 new coronavirus cases, 820 individuals in isolation, and 62 current hospitalizations. That is 508 fewer people in isolation since Sept. 9. A two-week trend shows a significant drop in new cases from 14 days ago, but a sudden rise in new cases from just days ago.

New COVID-19 cases, two-week trend, Sept. 19, 2021

The two-week trend in hospitalizations shows a steady decrease from Sept. 14. On Sept. 9, Shawnee County reported 81 individuals hospitalized, and on Sept. 19 that number had dropped to 62.

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 10 and 14 years old with 147 cases.

There are 42 children between the ages of 0-4 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days, and 100 cases between the ages of five and nine years old, a significant increase in the last several weeks.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last 30 days in Shawnee County

There are currently 264 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old, a significant rise from two weeks ago.

According to the SNCO Health Department, Shawnee County has seen a confirmed 277 coronavirus cases confirmed between the ages of 25 and 44 years old.

Anyone 12 and older can get a free COVID-19 shot in Shawnee County.

Since March of 2020, the county has had 23,948 cumulative cases and 418 provisional deaths, four of which are being investigated by KDHE.