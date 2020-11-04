South Dakota added to list of places that require Kansans to quarantine upon return

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has amended its travel quarantine list immediately to include those who have traveled to South Dakota and the countries of Belgium and Czechia.

North Dakota and the country of Andorra remain on the list as does attendance at out-of-state mass gatherings with 500 or more where individuals who do not socially distance and wear masks.

This list is for all persons returning to, or entering Kansas on the effective dates. A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:

Travel to or from South Dakota on or after November 4.

Travel to or from Belgium and Czechia on or after November 4.

Travel to or from North Dakota on or after October 21.

Travel to or from the country of Andorra on or after October 21.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15

Travel quarantines do not prohibit travel through Kansas.

People from these locations may still travel through Kansas.

However, if this is done, KDHE recommends limited stops, wearing a mask at rest stops or when getting gas and staying at least 6 feet from others.

If the destination is Kansas, they would be required to quarantine upon arrival to their destination.

Mass gatherings are defined as any event or convening that brings together 500 or more persons in a single room or space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.

Mass gatherings do not include normal operations of airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 500 or more persons may be in transit.

It also does not include typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories or retail/grocery stores where large numbers of people are present, but it is unusual for them to be within 6 feet of one another for more than 10 minutes.

Kansas evaluates the previous two week’s case rates by 100,000 population for states and countries. Locations with significantly higher rates – approximately 3x higher than Kansas – are added to the list. North Dakota has a two-week case rate 3.6 times higher than Kansas while South Dakota’s rate is 3.2 times Kansas.