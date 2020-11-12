St. Francis officials give update on coronavirus response

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials at St. Francis say the coronavirus has spread exponentially over the past several weeks.

The hospital’s CEO, Steve Anderson said they’re now treating 19 patients for the virus as of Thursday. Just a week ago, they had less than 5.

Anderson said they now have just enough employees to care for all of their patients. 44 employees are out in isolation because they have the virus.

Anderson said some days they aren’t able to accept outside transfers from rural communities because there’s just not enough room.

“Our concern is to be able to serve others from the outlying region and to continue to be able to perform the elective surgeries that our patients need,” Anderson said.

He said the community can help do their part in getting the pandemic under control and keeping employees healthy by wearing a mask, washing hands regularly, and avoiding large groups.

Anderson said their staff is meeting daily to come up with the best plan to handle the coronavirus pandemic at St. Francis and that sometimes that plan changes hourly.

St. Francis has conducted more than 8,489 coronavirus tests so far this year. 8,099 of those have been negative, while 572 have been positive. That’s a 6.6% positivity rate.