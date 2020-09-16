State halts releasing locations of active outbreaks a week after initially releasing them

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said after receiving “lots of feedback” after releasing locations of active outbreaks, it won’t release them this week.

KDHE said it will assess its process and anticipates releasing them next Wednesday, Sept. 23.

From Kansas Department of Health and Environment

According to KDHE’s website, there are currently 191 active clusters in the state. Long-term care facilities have 60 clusters and colleges or universities have 31.

Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman is expected to give his weekly coronavirus update at 4 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch that live here.