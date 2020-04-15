State health department tracking 26 coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state’s top health official said Wednesday the state is tracking 26 outbreaks in Kansas.

Here’s what we know about them:

Hospitals – 1 Outbreak

Fourteen employees at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka have tested positive for coronavirus.

Long Term Care Facilities – 12 Outbreaks

An outbreak at Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation of Kansas City has claimed 15 lives and sickened nearly 100 other residents and staff members. Nine residents are hospitalized.

The first death in Kansas was reported at Life Care Center of Kansas City in Wyandotte County. Since then, the center has seen at least 29 confirmed cases.

The Life Care Center of Burlington, located in Coffey County, has seen more than 40 patients and staff with coronavirus.

No information provided on the other nine outbreaks.

Group Living Facilities – 2 Outbreaks

Private Companies – 5 Outbreaks

Correctional Facility – 1 Outbreak

Forty-four people have coronavirus at Lansing prison, where a riot broke out. The governor later expressed concern over the healthcare provider.

Religious Gatherings – 5 Outbreaks