Live Now
KSNT News At 5

State health department tracking 26 coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state’s top health official said Wednesday the state is tracking 26 outbreaks in Kansas.

Here’s what we know about them:

Hospitals – 1 Outbreak

Long Term Care Facilities – 12 Outbreaks

  • An outbreak at Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation of Kansas City has claimed 15 lives and sickened nearly 100 other residents and staff members. Nine residents are hospitalized.
  • The first death in Kansas was reported at Life Care Center of Kansas City in Wyandotte County. Since then, the center has seen at least 29 confirmed cases.
  • The Life Care Center of Burlington, located in Coffey County, has seen more than 40 patients and staff with coronavirus.
  • No information provided on the other nine outbreaks.

Group Living Facilities – 2 Outbreaks

Private Companies – 5 Outbreaks

Correctional Facility – 1 Outbreak

  • Forty-four people have coronavirus at Lansing prison, where a riot broke out. The governor later expressed concern over the healthcare provider.

Religious Gatherings – 5 Outbreaks

  • The first outbreak occurred in Wyandotte County resulting in four deaths and 36 positive counties across nine counties.
  • There has been one additional outbreak in Wyandotte County and three in Sedgwick County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories