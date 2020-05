Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday, Kansas marked its lowest increase in positive coronavirus cases since April 26. On Monday, the state had an additional 132 cases, compared to the 118 reported 15 days earlier. The state has seen 7,116 cases since the first was reported March 7. The numbers of deaths in the state increased to 158 Monday.

For a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the state, click here.