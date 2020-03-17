State-owned casinos to close after St. Patrick’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – All state-owned casinos are suspended starting Wednesday, March 18, until at least March 30, according to the Kansas Lottery.
The casinos affected by the suspension include:
- Hollywood Casino in Kansas City
- Crossing in Pittsburg
- Star Casino in Mulvane
- Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City
The Lottery said it understands the impact closures will have on the community, but is dedicated to doing its part to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kansas.
The decision was made following Gov. Laura Kelly’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. Casino managers will continue to monitor the situation as it progresses.