State-owned casinos to close after St. Patrick’s Day

A tractor-trailer driving onto Interstate 470 from Interstate 70 passes near a Kansas Lottery billboard in Topeka, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016. Officials say it’s increasingly likely that someone will win the $900 million Powerball jackpot, which grew by $100 million just hours before Saturday night’s drawing. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – All state-owned casinos are suspended starting Wednesday, March 18, until at least March 30, according to the Kansas Lottery.

The casinos affected by the suspension include:

Hollywood Casino in Kansas City

Crossing in Pittsburg

Star Casino in Mulvane

Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City

The Lottery said it understands the impact closures will have on the community, but is dedicated to doing its part to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kansas.

The decision was made following Gov. Laura Kelly’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. Casino managers will continue to monitor the situation as it progresses.